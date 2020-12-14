Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra BTS photos show that they make for the perfect on-screen pair!

MUMBAI: Naagin 5 has won the hearts of the audience. The supernatural drama premiered in August this year and has been ruling the TRP charts. We love not only to watch the episodes but also to know what goes on behind the scenes.

Recently, Surbhi Chandna has recently shared a few BTS pictures on her Instagram handle. These are some of the scenes from the upcoming episodes and we can’t get enough of Bani (Surbhi) and Cheel’s (Sharad Malhotra) chemistry here! The actress looks stunning in a bright red saree, while Sharad looks dapper as he suits up in black.

Have a look.

The series also features Mohit Sehgal, Utkarsh Gupta, Swarda Thigale, and others in important roles. The earlier season (four) featured Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin, and Rashami Desai in the lead roles. However, the makers decided to pull it off amidst the lockdown.

Credits: Pinkvilla