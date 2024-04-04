Surbhi Chandna BREAKS silence on Nakuul Mehta not posting a congratulatory wedding message for her - Exclusive

Surbhi is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television and she has a massive fan following. TellyChakkar got in touch with Surbhi Chandana who has spoken about Nakuul Mehta not congratulating her on social media.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 05:00
Surbhi

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is a well - known actress of television and she has a massive fan following.

The actress rose to fame with her stint in the show Ishqbaaaz where she essayed the role of Anika Trivedi Singh Oberoi and she has become a household name.

Her pairing with Nakuul Mehtha was loved by the audience and they are known as an iconic pair of the industry.

She is also known for her roles in shows like Dil Boley Oberoi, Sanjivani, Naagin 5, Sherdil Shergill etc.

Recently, the actress got married to long time love Karan Sharma and before getting hitched they dated for almost thirteen years.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Surbhi spoke about Nakuul Mehta not being there for the wedding and not wishing her on social media.

There is a lot of speculation about Nakuul not coming for the marriage nor congratulating you on social media, what’s your take on it?

Do you think it's necessary? No, not at all! He has messaged us personally. If someone didn't share a social media message it doesn't mean that things aren't good between the two. Can we come out of it? Everyone wishes us well and why second out only him.

Well, there is no doubt that Surbhi and Karan make a lovely pair and we wish them a blissful married life.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Surbhi Chandna BREAKS silence on Nakuul Mehta not posting a congratulatory wedding message for her - Exclusive
