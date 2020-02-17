Surbhi Chandna decked up for Mahashivratri sequence in Sanjivani 2; looks stunning

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is presently seen as Dr Ishani in Star Plus' popular medical-drama show Sanjivani 2. The daily is getting a great response from the viewers ever since its first episode. Also, Surbhi and Namit Khanna's fresh new jodi has done wonders.

We all know how Surbhi keeps sharing all the latest updates straight from the sets. Be it sharing pictures and videos of the onset fun or the BTS scenes, Surbhi knows how to keep her fans hooked to her Instagram account.

And now, Surbhi is all decked up for the upcoming Mahashivratir sequence in the show. The actress posted a series of look from the show where she looked simply beautiful.

Surbhi opted for turquoise short kurti and paired it with multi-coloured palazzo and the net dupatta completed her look. She opted for minima; accessories.

Take a look at the pictures:

Well, we are loving Surbhi's desi-girl swag.

Before Sanjivani 2, Surbhi was seen as Anika in Star Plus' show Ishqbaaaz. She has also appeared in shows like Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi... Meri Bhabhi, Aahat, Dil Boley Oberoi among others.

What do you think about Surbhi's look? Tell us in the comments.