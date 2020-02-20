Surbhi Chandna EXPLORES something EXCITING on the sets of Sanjivani; watch video

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is seen in Star Plus' popular show Sanjivani as Dr Ishani. The daily is getting a great response from the viewers. Also, Surbhi and Namit Khanna's fresh pairing has become an instant hit among the viewers.

We all know how Surbhi keeps sharing all the latest updates from the sets. Be it sharing pictures and videos of the onset fun or the BTS scenes, Surbhi knows how to keep her fans hooked to her Instagram account.

Surbhi has tried lots of exciting things on the show which makes her character an interesting one. And now, a video is shared by the actress where she is seen exploring her cooking skills. The actress was making pakoras and was pretty excited about it.

Surbhi reveals in the video that she has done all this for the first time and is hoping everything turns out well.

Take a look at the video: