Surbhi Chandna gets emotional over a note penned by a co-star as Sherdill Shergill wraps up shoot!

Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar are two of the biggest names in television who have come together in this romantic comedy show for Colors.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 15:21
Surbhi Chandna gets emotional over a note penned by a co-star as Sherdill Shergill wraps up shoot!

MUMBAI :Sherdil Shergill is a show on Colors starring Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar in lead roles.

The show tells the tale of Manmeet Shergill, an odd but determined lady, as she matures and makes some odd choices that alter her course in life forever. Despite her youth, she is ambitious and hopes to distinguish herself in the traditionally male-dominated profession of architecture.

A wonderful love story begins when Manmeet meets Rajkumar Yadav, a carefree young man, by coincidence.
Also read:  The cast of Sherdil Shergill has a POSITIVE take on the show coming to an end, check out
Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar are two of the biggest names in television who have come together in this romantic comedy show for Colors.

Surbhi is very active on social media and often takes to the site to share fun behind the scenes and sneak peeks of her shoots and also sometimes have fun with her followers.

The show is going off-air and while the news had made fans of the show really sad, the decision was made after the show failed to get the necessary TRPs. The show recently wrapped up the shoot and the cast got together to mark the occasion of the ending of the show.

Bhoomika Mirchandani, who played a negative role in the show, took to Instagram to share very emotional and fun posts from eth Wrap up party, she penned an emotional note and even Surbhi Chandna seemed to echo the sentiment. Check out the picture here;

The show had a last shooting day and will soon go off-air, and we gave you the exclusive update that the  show will be replaced by Beyond Dreams’ Ishq mein Ghayal starring Karan Kundra, Reem Shaikh, and Gashmeer Mahajani.

The show will take over the time slot of 9:30 PM.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Colors TV show Sherdil Shergill comes to an end, deets inside


SOURCE-IANS

Sherdill Shergill Manmeet Rajkumar Surbhi Chandna Colors Ekta Kapoor Kundali Bhagya Naagin Dheeraj Dhoopar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
2

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 15:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Rupali Ganguly welcomes a new member in her family as she turns her dreams into reality; read to know more
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is one of the most loved serials on television, and it is number one on the TRP charts as the...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Samrat and Nayan to get married like this
MUMBAI : StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adores Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Bigg Boss 16: Kartik Aryan praises Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and “ Congratulates” her for this special reason
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 is just three weeks away from its finale and the contestants are going all out to make their...
Ranbir Kapoor’s leaked video from Animal hints at him playing a stylish gangster, fans say, “RK mania on the way!”
MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s first look from Animal was released and fans loved it. Now a video has gone...
Rajjo: Exclusive! Rajjo lashes out at Madhumalti and Arjun, Arjun grows distant from her
MUMBAI :Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from Uttarakhand, goes through many challenges in the program. Manorama, Rajjo's...
Recent Stories
Ranbir Kapoor’s leaked video from Animal hints at him playing a stylish gangster, fans say, “RK mania on the way!”
Ranbir Kapoor’s leaked video from Animal hints at him playing a stylish gangster, fans say, “RK mania on the way!”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Rupali Ganguly
Rupali Ganguly welcomes a new member in her family as she turns her dreams into reality; read to know more
Bigg Boss 16: Kartik Aryan praises Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and “ Congratulates” her for this special reason
Bigg Boss 16: Kartik Aryan praises Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and “ Congratulates” her for this special reason
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Tanmay Rishi Shah finds Bathing to be Repulsive in Winters, Do you too?
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Tanmay Rishi Shah finds Bathing to be Repulsive in Winters, Do you too?
The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil exposes the truth of the actors of Gangs of Wasseypur
The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil exposes the truth of the actors of Gangs of Wasseypur
Akash Jagga rewinds, recalls how tough it was to get a leading role
Akash Jagga rewinds, recalls how tough it was to get a leading role
This is how Parineeti’s Tanvi Dogra, aka Neeti, starts her mornings! Check out the video here!
This is how Parineeti’s Tanvi Dogra, aka Neeti, starts her mornings! Check out the video here!