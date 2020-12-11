Surbhi Chandna has a special treat for Naagin 5 star cast; Dheeraj Dhoopar too joins for it

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is currently ruling several hearts with her stellar performance in Colors' show Naagin 5. The diva has been tagged as one of the most glamorous naagins so far, all thanks to her stunning looks on the show.

Apart from Surbhi, Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal too are impressing everyone with their presence in the show.

We all know Dheeraj Dhoopar too played a pivotal role in Naagin 5 and fans simply loved every bit of him.

ALSO READ: Find out what is Surbhi Chandna's FAVOURITE dialogue from Naagin 5

And now, a few videos doing the rounds of social media shows how the star cast of Naagin 5 is all praises for Surbhi's mother who sent yummy food for everyone.

Dheeraj who is no longer a part of the show had specially visited the Naagin 5 set for this delicious treat.

Take a look:

Well, Surbhi is not only winning the hearts of everyone on-screen but also off-screen with her joyous nature.

We are sure the entire star cast must have enjoyed the treat!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Check out Naagin 5 actor Surbhi Chandna’s beautiful BRIDAL look