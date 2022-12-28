From Surbhi Chandna-Helly Shah to Madhuri Dixit-Jannat Zubair, check them out wearing similar outfits

MUMBAI: Celebs love wearing glamorous outfits. They love flaunting their stunning designer outfits at events and parties. But there are times when celebs are clicked wearing the same outfits.

Here is a look at some of the celebs caught wearing the same outfits;

Shraddha Arya aka Preeta of the show Kundali Bhagya, and Priyal Mahajan aka Purvi of the show Molkki were seen wearing a similar dark blue lehenga.

Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya of the popular show Anupamaa and Lata Sabharwal aka Rajshree of the show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke were spotted wearing the same glittering green sarees.

Actress Ishita Dutta of Drishyam 2 and Bigg Boss actress Rashami Desai were photographed wearing the similar read and white embroidered saree.

Bollywood’s original Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene and Television’s young talented actress from shows like Kashi and Phulwa, are seen wearing the same designer dress above.

