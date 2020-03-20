Surbhi Chandna is missing THIS Sanjivani co-star and it's not Namit Khanna

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna was seen as Dr Ishani in Star Plus' popular medical-drama show Sanjivani 2. The daily who got a great response from the viewers ever since its first episode, recently went off-air after a good run for 7 months. Also, Surbhi and Namit Khanna's fresh new jodi did wonders for the show.

We all know how Surbhi used to keep sharing all the latest updates straight from the sets. Be it clicking selfies or giving us a sneak peek through BTS videos, Surbhi used to keep her fans hooked to her Instagram account.

And now, it's been a week since the show went off-air and it seems Surbhi is dearly missing her co-stars. We have earlier seen how Surbhi used to share amazing pictures with her co-star Rohit Roy who played the role of Vardhan in the show.

Yesterday, Rohit shared a still from the show which also featured Surbhi along with him and revealed in the caption that he is missing Surbhi and her infectious smile.

Take a look at Rohit's post:

Surbhi reshared the picture on her Instagram story. She called Rohit a charmer and how she misses him as he does.

Take a look at the picture:

Well, we are sure the star cast of Sanjivani 2 must be missing each other and even the viewers are dearly missing the show.