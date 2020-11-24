Surbhi Chandna on Mouni Roy's Naagin avatar: She was incredible and I don't think anyone can be like her

MUMBAI: Colors' show Naagin 5 is currently winning the hearts of the viewers with its intriguing storyline. The show has managed to garner huge praises for the fans over the months.

Surbhi Chandna as Naagin Bani has won lots of appreciation in her Naagin avatar. The show also stars Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles.

Previously, popular TV divas Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Karishma Tanna, among others portrayed pivotal roles in the Naagin series.

ALSO READ: New mystery to unfold in Colors’ Naagin 5

In the recent live chat session with her fans on Instagram, a fan said to Surbhi that Mouni is better than her to which the Ishqbaaaz actress couldn't stop praising Mouni.

Surbhi said, "There is never going to be another thought to that. Mouni was an incredible Naagin and will always be."

The actress further added, "I totally agree with you that Mouni is better than me. I don't think anyone else will ever be able to beat her in this."

Well, it's always a delight to see how actors never fail to recognize and appreciate their fellow actor's talent and hard work.

Do you agree with Surbhi? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Find out what is Surbhi Chandna's FAVOURITE dialogue from Naagin 5