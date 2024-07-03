Surbhi Chandna offers a peek into her captivating Bohemian retreat; Witness the SERENITY of her abode

MUMBAI: In the entertainment industry, Surbhi Chandna is renowned for her ability to wow audiences and has advanced significantly. With time, the actress amassed a sizable fan base and won over the hearts of the audience. The actress recently tied the knot with her longtime partner Karan Sharma, and she is now enjoying the most amazing period of her life. Now that they have been together for more than 13 years, Karan and Surbhi are legally married.

Last year, Surbhi Chandna achieved another milestone in her personal life as she became the owner of a beautiful abode. The actress purchased a spacious 1bhk apartment in Mumbai and designed it gorgeously, giving it a bohemian vibe. After buying the abode, Surbhi gave the popular news portal a detailed tour of her stunning abode.

Glass squares that conceal the interior view are used to embellish the brown rectangular door. The entryway is surrounded by a sage green wall made from wooden planks nested one below the other. Two gorgeous lamps and an elegant nameplate in the shape of a dreamcatcher are mounted on the wooden wall. In addition, there is a white vase that completes the room's style.

Surbhi values aesthetics above all else in her home. She prefers attractive decor and avoids anything that appears unappealing. Her living room is beautifully adorned with artifacts and designs that showcase her impeccable taste. The color scheme of the room is primarily sage green and beige, with one corner in particular being Surbhi's favorite.

In this space, there is a stylish and elegant wooden bookshelf that houses an assortment of books, a journal, artifacts, and plants, among other things. The bookshelf is designed in such a way that it can be used as a small bar corner as well as a coffee corner, as it has a coffee machine installed.

The main part of the unique area is a two-seater wooden table and chair set that can be used as both a dinner table and a relaxing area. This unique corner's beige wall is filled with a few paintings, a tiny mirror, and an image of Surbhi that seems bohemian, all of which complement the space's overall tone.

With the abundance of natural materials in her home, Surbhi has set aside a space in her living room for plants and a jute lamp. She revealed that while her house was still being built at the time, she purchased the jute lamp from Bandra while working on the Sherdill Shergill set. After using this lamp on the set, she decided to take it home with her.

Surbhi took to her L-shaped couch, where she enjoys curling up to watch TV. The room's concept is completed by the white and sage green pillows on the sofa. There's also a little mango wood shrine in her living room. One of the walls has a television and is decorated with artwork and plants.

The kitchen and master bedroom are connected by a narrow hallway. There is a wooden shelf within the hallway that is filled with numerous plants and white and beige trinkets. Furthermore, there is a guest restroom that is also beigely adorned. There are lovely little murals on the restroom walls.

Surbhi's kitchen is a small happy space with all the necessary amenities. The kitchen is designed in white, complemented with a few plants.

Get ready to fall in awe of the actress from Ishqbaaz's exquisitely decorated bedroom! With wooden furniture, adorable side lamps, white vases, bohemian-style wall hangings, floral-printed couches, and golden lights, the color scheme is a striking blend of beige and sage green.

It's ideal to spend time in this area. A gorgeous printed wallpaper covers one wall of the space, and a few plants hang from the walls. The room has a cabinet with a long-size mirror, side tables made of jute, and a tiny wardrobe constructed of wood and jute. Additionally, there's a charming little shelf that was imported from Amsterdam and fixed to a wall.

Isn't her house mesmerizing? We just can't take our eyes off her comfy abode. Surbhi used sage green a lot in her abode as it symbolizes a calming effect and it is also her lucky color. She expresses her gratitude for owning her own space and calls it a 'humble abode.'

Before they decided to get married, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma had been dating for more than 13 years. Before Surbhi started her career in the entertainment sector, the two were reportedly neighbors. It is reported that Karan's mother acted as a go-between by inviting Surbhi around for dinner, which helped the two of them become closer.

They were first friends, but their friendship quickly developed into a relationship, and now they are wed. Surbhi and Karan exchanged vows in front of their loved ones and close friends on March 2, 2024, at Chomu Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Regarding their pre-wedding events, on September 18 of last year, Surbhi and Karan had their Roka ceremony. On March 1, Surbhi and Karan had their mehndi ceremony at their wedding location in Jaipur. March 2 was the day of the choorah and haldi ceremony, which preceded the wedding.

