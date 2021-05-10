Surbhi Chandna opens up about her friendship with Vikas Gupta, says their bond is selfless

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is a popular actress in the television world. The stunning diva has appeared in just a few shows and proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performance.

The diva has appeared in shows like Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi, Sanjivani 2 and her latest show Naagin 5 worked wonders on the small screens. Surbhi Chandna went on to bag a music video with her Naagin 5 co-star Sharad Malhotra which released a few time ago.

The music video went on to become a huge hit among the viewers with millions of views within just a few days of its release. It has become a chartbuster track in recent times and fans can't stop showering their love to this amazing onscreen couple. Well, Surbhi has been in the TV industry for a very long time now and has made many friends.

We came across a video where Surbhi spoke about her friendship with Vikas Gupta.

Vikas had opened up about his friendship with Surbhi in the Bigg Boss house and said that there's no give and take in their friendship and they both are selfless towards each other. Revealing what's so special about her and Vikas Gupta's friendship, Surbhi said that Vikas is such a great producer and also headed a channel. The actress further revealed if she wanted something from him and vice versa, they would have done a project together till now.

The actress reveals that their friendship is selfless and they have always supported each other for their work and that's what she likes about their bond.

Vikas and Surbhi are definitely setting friendship goals.

