Surbhi Chandna opens up about her steamy scenes with co-actor Sharad Malhotra in Naagin 5

MUMBAI: Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the rating charts. The storyline is quite gripping and keeps the audiences hooked to the TV screens.

Every season of Naggin has been a huge success, and the audiences are showering their love on Naagin Season 5 also.

The camaraderie the stars share with each other and their rapport and friendship off-screen are the reasons behind the success of the show.

Even the main star cast of this season, Surbhi, Mohit, and Sharad, share a great bond of friendship, and that can be seen in the behind-the-scenes fun that they have on the sets.

Now, we came across an interview of Surbhi Chandna where she opened up about the steamy scenes with Sharad Malhotra in the serial.

When Surbhi was asked about how they managed to do these scenes and create this chemistry, the actress said that it came naturally as they are good actors. She also mentioned that she has been asked this question many times.

She further said that Sharad is a senior and she has learnt a lot for him. She also knows that he must have learned a lot from her. They are very supportive of each other and there is a comfort between them. Thus, the chemistry is seen on screen.

When asked if it’s difficult to do such scenes, she said not at all, as at times, they break into laughter in between the scene itself. They have a thousand things going on in their minds, so nothing is difficult. As an actor, it is their work and it is easy to do if you have a supportive co-actor.

Well, there is no doubt that Surbhi and Sharad’s chemistry is loved by the audiences and they create magic on screen.

