Surbhi Chandna reunites with her Ishqbaaaz girl gang and how

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
21 Mar 2020 05:08 PM

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna was last seen in Star Plus' show Sanjivani. The actress was paired opposite Namit Khanna in the show and their pair became highly popular among the viewers. 

While the entire world is suffering from the deadly Corona Virus, all have gone into quarantine mode and are practicing social distancing. Our TV stars too have actively been trying to safeguard themselves by staying at home. However, along with that, they are indulging into various activities to keep themselves busy. From doing the basic household chores to binge-watching TV series, celebs too have found out a way to kill boredom.  

But three of the popular TV actresses have reunited after a long time and how. Well, they are none other than Ishqbaaaz actresses Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava and Shrenu Parikh. Well, if you are thinking that these divas are hanging out together then you are wrong.  

The Instagram stories posted by all the three actresses show how they are far away from each other yet they are united. Surbhi, Mansi and Shrenu had a gala time after a long time by enjoying a video call.  

Take a look at the pictures and you will understand how these girls know how to have fun: 

Well, we are sure these three hotties must have had lots to share and enjoy all the girly time together. 

This is the best way to stay connected with your near and dear ones and also keep yourself safe.

