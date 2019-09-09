Surbhi Chandna’s banter with her Sanjivani 2 co-stars will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Sanjivani 2 is presently one of the much-loved TV shows. With its intriguing tale, the medical drama has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the TV screens. While the show has been keeping the audience engaged, the cast of the show also leaves no stone unturned to entertain the show’s fans by sharing fun behind-the scene pictures and videos on social media.



Surbhi Chandna, who is playing the role of Dr Ishani in the show, shared a couple of videos while shooting with her co-actors. In the first video, we can see Surbhi casually hanging out with Robin Sohi, Rashmi Singh, Jason Tham and Kunal Bhan. Dr Ishani seemed to be having a lot of fun with her co-doctors from the show. All of them seemed to be dressed for a festival episode and Surbhi shared the video on Instagram, fans were left excited. Surbhi also quizzes one of her co-actors in the second video and ask him to praise her. Later, Surbhi shared photos of herself from the Ganpati celebrations on the sets of Sanjivani.



However, her co-star talks about Surbhi aka Dr Ishani in a hilarious manner. Meanwhile, Jason and Rashmi can be seen making funny faces behind Surbhi’s back and the videos gave fans an insight into every day of Sanjivani’s shoot.



Take a look below: