Surbhi Chandna’s latest vacay pictures will give you major TRAVEL GOALS

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular television actresses. She has mesmerised the audience with her acting chops and style statements. She is currently seen in the medical drama, Sanjivani 2.

The actress, who is winning hearts of viewers by playing the role of Dr. Ishani in the show, celebrated her birthday with friends and family just last week, and ever since, it has been an ongoing party that does not seem to end, and well, she sure is enjoying it because this birthday, she decided to stay back on the sets and travel later, unlike what she has been doing since a couple of years. She also admitted how she feels lucky she chose to do so.

And now, the fashion diva and travel enthusiast is back at travelling. Her vacay pictures will surely give you some style tips and also motivate you to take a break from your routine live and explore scenic beauty.

Check out the photo right here: