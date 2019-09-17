News

Surbhi Chandna’s latest vacay pictures will give you major TRAVEL GOALS

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Sep 2019 01:01 PM

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular television actresses. She has mesmerised the audience with her acting chops and style statements. She is currently seen in the medical drama, Sanjivani 2.

The actress, who is winning hearts of viewers by playing the role of Dr. Ishani in the show, celebrated her birthday with friends and family just last week, and ever since, it has been an ongoing party that does not seem to end, and well, she sure is enjoying it because this birthday, she decided to stay back on the sets and travel later, unlike what she has been doing since a couple of years. She also admitted how she feels lucky she chose to do so.

And now, the fashion diva and travel enthusiast is back at travelling. Her vacay pictures will surely give you some style tips and also motivate you to take a break from your routine live and explore scenic beauty.

Check out the photo right here:

Tags > Surbhi Chandna, Dr. Ishani, Sanjivani 2, TV news, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs galore at Shiny Doshi's birthday bash

Celebs galore at Shiny Doshi's birthday bash
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Robert Downey
Robert Downey Jr
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Rahul Bhatt
Rahul Bhatt
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Vije Bhatia
Vije Bhatia
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain

past seven days