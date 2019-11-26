News

Surbhi Chandna’s STYLE GAME is on point; check out her latest PHOTO

26 Nov 2019 07:43 PM

MUMBAI: If you are a fashion freak, you must visit Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram profile. The actress regularly updates her page, and oh boy, she looks amazing in whatever she wears. Her latest post is no different. Yes, the fashion diva has shared yet another fashionable look.

What do you think about this Showtee ?

In the latest post, Surbhi can be seen donning a dark coloured long sleeve dress, looking stylish. She teamed up the dress with a pair of sneakers. She kept her hair open and opted for minimal makeup. She stylishly posed for the camera. Her bright smile will make you fall in love with her once again. We absolutely loved her look. The actress captioned her post as, “Hara Rang Humpe Daala.”

Check out Surbhi's post right here and share your thoughts on her fashionable look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic) on

On the acting front, Surbhi has been part of various shows. She came into limelight with her portrayal of Haya in Qubool Hai and Annika in Ishqbaaaz. She is currently winning hearts by playing the role of Dr. Ishani Arora in Sanjivani.

