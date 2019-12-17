News

Surbhi Chandna’s transformation from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to Sanjivani is inspiring

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Dec 2019 04:40 PM

MUMBAI: The very talented and popular Surbhi Chandna has come a long way in the industry. She has been a part of it for a decade now and has a huge fan following.

Surbhi, who is currently everyone’s favourite as Dr Ishani, was earlier a household name due to her role as Annika in Ishqbaaaz. However, even before she rose to fame, Surbhi worked in one of the longest-running shows on TV, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Now, as Surbhi completed a decade in the industry, she decided to pen a heartfelt note on her journey in the world of television. The star of Sanjivani expressed that it has not been an easy one and she has struggled to reach where she is today. Surbhi mentioned that she even did extra hard work to put a smile on her parent’s face and she will continue to do so as she values it the most. The Sanjivani star mentioned that she has a long way ahead of her too.

Have a look.

The actress’ transformation is truly inspiring, don’t you think? Show some love for her in the comments below.

Credits: Pinkvilla

past seven days