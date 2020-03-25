News

Surbhi Chandna shares throwback pics of her doing THIS

25 Mar 2020 07:20 PM

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown in India owing to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. Several celebs like Surbhi Chandna welcomed the tough decision. The actress lauded the move but also recalled her long walks in the society amidst the lockdown. Surbhi has been staying at home since the shoots in Mumbai got stalled and hasn’t stepped out of her house amid the shutdown in Maharashtra. However, after the PM's announcement, the diva urged others also to stay at home. 

Surbhi took to Instagram to share a couple of photos in which she can be seen strolling in her society compound. However, she expressed in her caption that from the past few weeks of lockdown, she has been staying at home and urged others to do the same.

She captioned the photos as, 'Kuch Naya Ho Jaye .. Been a While I haven’t gone down for a walk in the society .. Aaj Achanak Bohot Pyaar coming .. Lekin that doesn’t mean otherwise .. Ghar se Naa Nikle .. Please STAY HOME & STAY SAFE ..  #thisisserious.'

