Surbhi Chandna spotted at the airport departing for her wedding; Says ‘Jaldi kro mera dulha wait kar raha hai’

MUMBAI: Actress Surbhi Chandna was seen leaving for her March 1, 2024, wedding earlier today at the Mumbai airport. The actress exuded a radiant bride, excitedly awaiting her reunion with her spouse. After thirteen years of dating, she will exchange vows with her longtime partner, Karan Sharma.

Surbhi rushed to the airport in Mumbai yesterday morning to catch her flight to Jaipur, where her wedding ceremony will take place. As she answered their request for pictures, she was photographed by the paparazzi and joked, "Jaldi kro mera dulha wait kar raha hai (Be quick my groom is waiting)." The future bride wore a brilliant yellow dress made of a silky, glossy material.

As Karan Sharma and Surbhi Chandna prepare for their marriage, the paparazzi teased the latter at her airport appearance, calling her "Bhabhi ji (Sister-in-law)" and making her smile. She said, jokingly, “Hone wali, hone wali (soonto-be),” later proposing that when she returns with sweets after the wedding, they can call her sister-in-law. Upon hearing a paparazzo refer to Karan and Surbhi's marriage as "Rabb ne bana di jodi (A match made by God)," she agreed with gratitude that "Ho gaya wo sab sach ho gaya (It all became true)." Then, Surbhi announced that she and her soon-to-be husband, Karan Sharma, would make an appearance together.

The wedding celebrations in Jaipur officially began when Surbhi Chandna and her fiancé Karan Sharma arrived at the airport and were greeted with a warm welcome to the sound of the dhol. On January 15, 2024, the actress from Ishqbaaaz and her future spouse made their wedding announcement official.

With Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Surbhi Chandna made her debut in 2009. She went on to become well-known for Ishqbaaaz, Naagin 5, and Sanjivani.

