Surbhi Chandna wedding: Netizens are in love with the actress’ BRIDAL LOOK; say ‘looks whimsical and beautiful...’

MUMBAI: Surbhi Chandna got married to her boyfriend and businessman Karan Sharma in a grand ceremony. She tied the knot on March 2 at Chomu Palace in Rajasthan and the wedding was nothing less than a royal affair.

Surbhi looked gorgeous in traditional hues as she wore a turquoise and carnation pink lehenga with traditional zardozi intertwined with modern French knots and sequins paisley motifs and golden zari work, set against a corset-style blouse that epitomized grace and elegance. Her look set inspiration for bridal trends as the wedding season has begun! (Also Read:Surbhi Chandna to Divya Agarwal; celebs who got married in 2024 until now)

Netizens and fashion lovers had various things to say about her outfit as they feel head over heels in love with the pearl accessorized blouse and the lehenga. Her bridal lehenga-choli seems to be every woman's dream!

Take a look at what netizens had to say:

Sana Khan shared, “Very different and uncommon colour palette. The overall look was very good.”

Sapna Sutar said, “Her look was whimsical and beautiful! It might not be a classic style and might go out of fashion in the future! However, it is very refreshing from the all the white and gold weddings we’ve been seeing lately.”

Neha Parmar mentioned, “It is the pearls on the blouse that I am not sure about! Just found them too unnecessary. But yes the rest of the ensemble was refreshing and she sure looked stunning!”

Harshita Vadhan mentioned, “I am saving this for reference for my own wedding! Even though I’m not seeing anyone right now but this is so unique!”

Sneha Patil averred, “It is the best Look I have seen in a while. Jewellery is beautiful, lehenga is very pretty and I can see all the detailed work. Makeup is also on point.”

