Surbhi Chandna's wedding celebration: Ishqbaaaz star dazzles with pre-sangeet dance, Joined by Shrenu Parikh and Kunal Jaisingh at Chomu palace

MUMBAI:Surabhi Chandna, a well-known TV actress, and her longtime partner Karan Sharma are scheduled to get married in a small ceremony in Rajasthan. After dating for more than 13 years, the two lovebirds will advance their relationship. Warm wishes have been sent to the soon-to-be wedded couple by fans.

To attend Surbhi's extravagant wedding, celebrities including Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava, and Kunal Jaisingh have flown to Jaipur. The actors who collaborated with Surbhi on Ishqbaaaz smiled broadly as they departed Mumbai for Jaipur.

Before her sangeet ceremony, Surbhi grinned and showed off her dancing skills as she greeted her guests. The actress from Naagin 5 is undoubtedly the happiest bride; her radiant smile speaks much. She prepared for her sangeet and mehendi ceremony while grooving to the sounds of the dhol.

At Chomu Palace in Sikar, Karan Sharma and Surbhi Chandna will wed in front of their closest friends and family. The TV diva's co-stars from Ishqbaaz, Shrenu Parikh, Nehalaxmi Iyer, and Mansi Srivastava, along with their partners, will be present at the magical wedding. Surbhi Chanda became well-known for her portrayal of Anika in Ishqbaaaz.

Her smoldering relationship with co-star Nakuul Mehta ignited the TRP charts and caused a stir online. When she left the show after the generational shift in the serial, the devoted viewers were not happy. Surbhi has appeared in television shows such as Qubool Hai, Sanjivni 2, and Naagin 5.

Credit- Filmibeat