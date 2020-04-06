Surbhi Jyoti and Ali Fazal’s music video’s teaser out; check

MUMBAI: Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of several projects. She is now making headlines for her music video.

The actress, who recently entered the Star Plus fantasy show Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, will be seen romancing Fukrey actor Ali Fazal in music video Aaj Bhi.

The first look of the music video shared by both Surbhi Jyoti and Ali Fazal on their social media handles already created a lot of buzz. And now teaser of the music video is out. Surbhi shared the teaser on her social media captioning it as ' Some life experiences become part of you, live forever.....Here is a little glimpse of Aaj Bhi for you guys, just 3 more days to go'

Take a look.