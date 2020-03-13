Surbhi Jyoti and Dipika Kakar to share SCREEN SPACE in this REVELATION TRACK in Naagin 4!

MUMBAI: The Naagin series has gained immense love and popularity form the masses. Television lovers have something different and unique to watch during the weekends and this show has become a visual delight.

Infact, while there were too many discussions and debates about television shows promoting supernatural beliefs, the fan following says it all that the audience invariably enjoys watching such shows and it is a stress buster. In the upcoming episodes of Naagin, it will soon be revealed that Surbhi Jyoti aka Bela’s soul will be in the temple and the secret of the temple will be well kept with Dipika Kakar’s character.

Also, it will be shown that Nayantara’s mother new the secret and now it will come out in the open.

As reported, Surbhi Jyoti will soon make a comeback to the show.