Surbhi Jyoti to be seen in MTV’s Ace of Space 2

MUMBAI: TV reality series Ace of Space, which is created and hosted by Vikas Gupta, is back with the second season.



This time, the 18 contestants who have been locked in the house are Manhar Seth, Roshni Misbah, Deepak Thakur, Nasir Khan, Akshay Kakkar, Renu Bhati, Baseer Ali, Shruti Sinha, Salman Zaidi, Khushali Vyas, Ohm Kaliraman, Rashmi Jha, Yash Rajput, Rohit Singh Rajput, Nikita, Prakruti Mishra, Lucinda Nicolas, and Krissan Barretto.



This show has witnessed many popular celebrities gracing it and interacting with the contestants.



TellyChakkar has learned that Naagin fame Surbhi Jyoti will soon be seen in Ace of Space 2. Surbhi had made a guest appearance in the last season as well.



It will be interesting to see how Surbhi interacts with the participants.



Who do you think will be the first contestant to get eliminated from the show?