Surbhi Jyoti does a Nora Fatehi

26 Dec 2019

MUMBAI: Surbhi Jyoti was last seen on Naagin 3, which was a success in terms of TRPs. Although Surbhi hasn’t really signed any new project after Naagin 3, fans are eagerly waiting for her to announce her next project soon.

She was seen romancing Pearl V Puri in the supernatural drama.

While the show was entertaining the audience with its astonishing twists and turns, the 3 naagins of the show are having a gala time. Anita, Karishma, and Surbhi did an amazing dance number for a channel's Holi celebrations show called Rang De Zindagi. The stunning beauties are dancing to Nora Fatehi's Dilbar from the film Satyameva Jayate. But the eye-catching performance for fans was Surbhi’s performance. She looked hot in red and black and the choice of song is also perfect. There is one more aww moment in the video, the way Pearl is admiring Surbhi 's performance which brings a huge smile on his face.

Some of her fans want to see her soon on screen as their favorite naagin is Surbhi Jyoti.

Have a look.

#pearbhi Look how pearlie smiling

