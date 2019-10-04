News

Surbhi Jyoti gears up for THIS project

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Oct 2019 08:42 PM

MUMBAI: Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of shows such as Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya to name a few. She was last seen in the third season of the popular supernatural show, Naagin. Now, she is gearing up for a new project.

Well, the actress has announced an interesting project with famous Punjabi singer, Jassi Gill. The actress and the singer both took to social media to announce her upcoming project starring Jassi Gill and asked fans to guess what is she up to. Surbhi will be collaborating with Jassi for an upcoming Music Video.

