Surbhi Jyoti gives a TOUGH COMPETITION to Mouni Roy!

MUMBAI: People are in awe of celebrities. They not only follow them but also want to dress like them. There are a lot of stylish celebrities in the industry, which is known for the glamour and fashion.

Surbhi Jyoti is one versatile actress that the Indian television industry can boast about. She mesmerized her fans with her stint in Naagin 3, and she not only floors the audience with her on-screen avatar but also her off-screen style game. There is no doubt that Surbhi is one of the top boss babes of Indian television. While she looks uber cool in modish clothes, she carries off any look quite well. Specially ethnic wear as she drops oodles of charm and elegance through her sense of style.

The ethnic range has a lot of variations when it comes to styling trends.

From experimenting with various blouse cuts, to ruffles to pant and dhoti sarees, the designers have brought in a unique twist to the fashion game with the trends. Along with that, there are also trends which are adding variation to the conventional wear. For example, while lehenga-cholis have always been perfect fashion statement at the weddings along with elegantly pleated sarees, the designers have now added a twist to this by merging the two to become lehenga sarees.

Today we have Surbhi giving quite some competition to Mouni Roy in the designer sarees by Anuradha Khurana!

Since we could not decide, we left the decision on the audience and Surbhi and Mouni won by equal number of votes…