Surbhi Jyoti, Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna and others go gaga over Anita Hassanandani’s latest HOT look; check photo

MUMBAI: Anita Hassanandani, who is presently essaying the role of Vish in Colors TV’s Naagin 4, is one of the most stylish actresses in Telly world.

The actress, who also acted in many films, never fails to mesmerize her fans and followers with her stunning looks.

She looks gorgeous onscreen as well as off screen. Anita’s Instagram page is filled with her different stylish pictures. She has yet again shared a picture and this one has impressed not just her fans but also industry friends.

In her latest picture, the actress can be seen donning a simple yet sexy saree that she teamed up with a stylish blouse. She looked trendy and sensuous. Her industry friends including Surbhi Jyoti, Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna, Tinaa Dattaa, Arjun Bijlani, Sara Khan went gaga over her picture and complimented her with comments like ‘Hot’, ‘Wowwwww’ and ‘Sundri’.

Check out the picture right here that impressed everyone:

Isn’t Anita looking hot in the picture? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and stay tuned to this space for more updates.

On the professional front, Anita has worked in a number of tele serials including Naagin 3, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, among others. Her latest project is Naagin 4. The actress has also worked in films like Hero, Ragini MMS 2 and Krishna Cottage to name a few.