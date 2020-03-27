News

Surbhi Jyoti OPENS UP on being a part of Naagin 4

Surbhi Jyoti, who is a popular TV actress, has spoken about Naagin 4.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2020 06:50 PM

MUMBAI: Popular actress Surbhi Jyoti has proved her acting mettle by working in several shows. Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya are some of her TV projects. She was last seen in the third season of the popular supernatural show Naagin.

The actress has been away from the screens post the show went off-air. But Surbhi has portrayed a small role in Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka. Even though fans wanted the actress to return in Naagin 4, however, it looks like it is not happening after all. During a live chat with Pinkvilla, speaking about Naagin 4, Surbhi said that she is not doing this supernatural series. The actress said, "Not right now. Nia (Sharma) is doing very well. Anita (Hassanandani) is also doing great. They both are great and are going to rock."

Speaking about her new music video, Surbhi said, "There is a surprise for you all. A beautiful song by Vishal Mishra who has won the Filmfare award for Kabir Singh has sung this song. It is a beautiful song but I don't want to reveal much about it."

Tags Surbhi Jyoti Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai Ishqbaaaz Qubool Hai Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya TellyChakkar

