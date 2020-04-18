Surbhi Jyoti opens up on Tanhaiyan 2

MUMBAI: Tanhaiyan, starring Surbhi Jyoti and Barun Sobti, was loved by the audience. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see season 2 of the web series. The romantic web show was set against a wedding backdrop where two people, Haider and Meera, cross paths by chance and later fall in love with each other.

Viewers have been demanding to see Surbhi and Barun's chemistry back in season 2. Since then a lot of media reports have also been suggesting that producer Gul Khan will be come up with another season.

However, the actress told a media portal, 'I really don't think it's coming anytime soon because recently also when I was live with our producer Gul Khan a lot of people asked her when is Season 2 coming and she said they don't have a story ready. Hence, I feel their is no season 2 happening for now.'

Credits: SpotboyE