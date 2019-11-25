Surbhi Jyoti ROCKS long skirt with white sneakers in STYLE

MUMBAI: Mixing and matching outfits and shoes is an art that not everyone can ace! However, our popular television beauty, Surbhi Jyoti, never disappoints her fans and followers with her style game.



In fact, if you browse though her social media handles, you will get innumerable ideas on style and fashion.



The pretty lady, who is known for shows like Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya to name a few, always makes sure to update her social media pages. The actress is holidaying and has been sharing her stunning pictures on her Instagram handle. She has once again shared a few pictures.



In her latest pictures, she can be seen donning a cute crop top and long skirt which she teamed up with a pair white sneaker. The Naagin 3 actress posed against a scenic background. Her vibrant different expressions are a delight to watch. She captioned her post as, “Can’t get over this place, And this skirt.”



Just the way Surbhi is mesmerised by the beauty of the place, we can’t get over her beautiful pictures.



Check out her post right here and share your thoughts in the comment section below:

View this post onInstagram Can’t get over thisplace, And this skirt #beautifulroads #roadjourney #cleanroads #travelislife A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti) on Nov 25, 2019 at 5:09amPST

Speaking about her upcoming project, Surbhi Jyoti is soongoing to make her debut in Bollywood. According to the reports, she has beenroped in as the female lead in the film Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai. She will beseen opposite popular Punjabi singer and actor Jassie Gill.