Surbhi Jyoti’s EPIC REPLY when she received a marriage proposal will leave you in SPLITS!

MUMBAI: Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of shows such as Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya to name a few.

She was last seen in the third season of the popular supernatural show, Naagin where she wowed the audience with her chemistry with Pearl V Puri. She has come a long way in her career and has made quite some good friends in the industry, which is evident from her social media account.

She has transformed beautifully as an actress and while we believe that Surbhi is shooting for a movie, Surbhi shot a funny video with her actor friend Rohit Chaudhary. Rohit proposed to her and Surbhi had an epic reply to give away.

Isn’t this hilarious?