Surbhi Jyoti’s fans want her to make TikTok videos

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Nov 2019 06:23 PM

MUMBAI: Surbhi Jyoti is one of the most loved actress of television. She debuted in the world of television with her role as Zoya in Zee TV’s Qubool Hai, and now, post her last stint in Colors Naggin 3, her fan following has increased.

The actress is quite active on social media platforms and has a lot of fan clubs on her name. One of her fan clubs recently made and shared a video of her making some funny videos with her friend.

She is seen showing her friend a few dance steps and is telling him to guess the song. Surbhi has got a funny side to her, and that’s what the audience and the fans like about her. She is a very bubbly and friendly person in her personal life.

Check out her funny video below.

