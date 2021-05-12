Surbhi Jyoti’s has a question for all the people who click pictures on getting vaccinated!

MUMBAI: The pandemic has led to many people being confined to their homes.

Shooting of television shows have also come to a halt and most of the shows have shifted to the states around Maharashtra. Due to the pandemic there are many restrictions laid down and people have been advised to sit at home and not move around.

Along with that there are various vaccination drives being conducted across age groups. While there are many who are yet to get vaccinated, there are quite some who have got the jab.

Now while one needs to register, a lot of celebrities and commoners are updating pictures of themselves getting vaccinated on their social media handles. On this note actress Surbhi Jyoti has a sarcastic question to ask!

Surbhi took to Twitter to share a post which had a question which read: ‘Guys vaccination ke liye photographer apna le jana padta hai ya hospital will provide?’

Take a look:

Surbhi has quite a sense of humour and we have seen that time and again and this time as she makes a comment which tickles our funny bone yet again!

