Surbhi Jyoti’s saree game is on point; looks RAVISHING in her latest Insta photos

MUMBAI: Popular television actress Surbhi Jyoti’s vibrant smile and ethnic look in her latest Instagram pictures will mesmerize you.

Known for tele serials like Naagin 3 and Qubool Hai, Surbhi is a pretty active social media user. The actress has an impressive fan following on Instagram and she makes sure to treat them by sharing stunning, gorgeous as well as simple pictures of herself.

She has yet again shared a couple of pictures that will mesmerize you. Her latest pictures feature her draped in a beautiful off white saree with golden border.

The actress kept hair open and accessorized her look by wearing golden jewelry. Clad in this beautiful nine yard, she attended a wedding ceremony and mentioned about her experience of the same in her caption.

Isn't she looking ravishing in the pictures?

On the professional front, Surbhi became popular by playing the role of Zoya Farooqui in Qubool Hai. She was also seen in Ishqbaaaz in a cameo opposite Shaleen Malhotra as Mallika Kabeer Choudhary. Her popularity escalated when she played Bela Mahir Sehgal and Shravani Mihir Sippi in Naagin 3. The actress has also hosted a few travel based shows and worked in Punjabi entertainment industry.