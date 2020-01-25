Surbhi Jyoti shares a picture with Ali Fazal; shares something exciting soon

MUMBAI: Surbhi Joyti rose to fame with Zee TV's show Qubool Hai. The actress got instant fame for her role Zoya and won hearts with her stellar acting skills and beauty.

Since then, there was no looking back as Surbhi kept rising high in career by bagging various exciting projects. The actress was then seen in Ishqbaaz, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Naagin 3 among others. She also did special appearances in many popular TV shows.

Surbhi has also participated in many reality shows like Comedy Dangal, Comedy Nights Live, Comedy Nights Bachao, among others.

And now, Surbhi is up to doing something exciting. The actress shared a picture with popular Bollywood star Ali Fazal. Both looked simply amazing in one frame.

What's more interesting is that Surbhi revealed in the caption that something exciting is coming soon.

Take a look at the picture:

It seems Surbhi will be either seen in a film or web series with Ali. Well, if that is so then we are super excited about the same. The duo will make a great pair and it will be a delight to see them on the screen together.

What do you think about Ali and Surbhi's jodi? Tell us in the comments.