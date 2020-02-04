Surbhi Jyoti shows her support for Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: Surbhi Jyoti is an Indian television actress is known for her portrayal of Zoya/Sanam in Qubool Hai and Bela/Shravani in Naagin 3.

She is a sensational diva whose style statements have left millions in awe of her and inspired the youth to actually follow the actress for her uniquely equipped wardrobe and fashion sense.

Meanwhile, who does not know Shenhnaaz Gill? She is among the most trending contestants of BB 13. She has a huge fan base not only in common people also among celebrities.

Both divas are quite famous in their respective fields and have an immense fan following.

So here is a video where Surbhi is talking about Shehnaaz and her cuteness. Surbhi is saying that she loves Shehnaaz's bubbly nature and her equations with the others in the house.

Have a look.