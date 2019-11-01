Surbhi Jyoti wishes Arjun Bijlani in Naagin style and we are loving it

31st October marked popular TV actor Arjun Bijlani’s 37th birthday. The actor was showered with uncountable sweet birthday wishes from her fans, family, friends and co-stars.

One of hatke wishes which caught our attention was actress Surbhi Jyoti’s birthday message for Arjun.

We all know how Arjun and Surbhi along with the other star cast had come together for a special appearance for Naagin 3 finale. It seems since then the duo share a great bond.

Surbhi took to her Instagram account where she shared a picture and both of them are seen making weird faces. What’s more interesting his Surbhi’s wish for Arjun and we can’t stop laughing.

Take a look at the post:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4RcVebjz3w/

The picture is taken on the sets of Naagin and Surbhi is all decked up in Naagin avatar whereas Arjun is showing his ‘fun’ (if you know what I mean). The picture shows that the duo had a great time shooting together back then and are reminiscing their good old days.

Well, Surbhi and Arjun will definitely make a great pair onscreen. What do you think? Tell us in the comments.