Surbhi Jyoti's channels her inner Zoya from Qubool Hai in these pictures

MUMBAI: Zee TV's Qubool Hai, which featured Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti, was among the most popular soaps. It made Surbhi a household name and doubled her fan-following. Now, the actress' latest Instagram posts that she shared on the occasion of Ramadan will take her fans down memory lane.

The beautiful clicks shared by Surbhi Jyoti see her decked up in a green ethnic suit with a sheer pink dupatta on her head. The kurta was heavily embroidered, while the dupatta came with a golden layer on its sides. Surbhi completed her look with diamond jewelry and subtly done makeup. She looked like a dream as ever, but don't you think Surbhi channeled her inner Zoya in these pictures?

Have a look below and tell us.

