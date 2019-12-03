Surbhi Jyoti's latest Instagram post is pure makeup goals

MUMBAI: Surbhi Jyoti is one of the popular actresses of the small screen who has shot to fame with a number of shows in a very short career span. She is not just known for her phenomenal and outstanding performances but also for her beauty. Be it the outspoken Zoya Farooqui in the show Qubool Hai or be it the ferocious Naagrani Bela in Naagin 3, Surbhi has always impressed us with her amazing acting and terrific onscreen presence. Well, this is the reason why the actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media.



We all know, Surbhi recently went on a long vacation to Australia and shared a number of glimpses of the same on social media account. Surbhi's recent Instagram posts are making us go gaga over the actress and it's because she has given us some extra dose of makeup inspiration. Yes! Surbhi can be seen wearing an ivory golden dress with long sleeves and a collar in which she looks amazing. She opts for a makeup look with smokey eyes and nude lip colour.



Take a look at Surbhi's post:

On the work front, Surbhi was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's popular supernatural series Naagin 3 on Colors TV where she played the female lead, Bela. She was paired opposite TV hottie, Pearl V Puri. Surbhi is all set to make her entry into Bollywood after having a successful career in television. The actress will be making her debut with the movie Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai co-starring Punjabi singer and actor Jassie Gill. The movie also stars Nilu Kohli and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles.



