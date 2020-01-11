Surbhi Jyoti's winter wardrobe is drool-worthy

MUMBAI: Surbhi Jyoti is known for both her talent and her sense of fashion. The stylish actress inspires many with her wardrobe. The new year has just begun, and the diva has a surprise for her fans. Surbhi recently had a prop shoot. She wore a dark brown sweater top and held a transparent umbrella with lights on it. Surbhi, who was last seen in Colors’ Naagin 3, is being missed on screen by her fans. The actress hasn’t taken up any new project since the show went off air a few months back. However, she was seen in reality shows like Kitchen Champions and Khatra Khatra Khatra.



Well, the actress has announced an interesting project with famous Punjabi singer Jassi Gill. The actress and the singer both took to social media to announce the upcoming project.

Surbhi gained immense popularity with Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaz, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and many more. But her chemistry with Pearl V Puri won the audience's hearts. Surbhi is very active on social media and keeps updating fans on all her daily activities. Her followers take inspiration from her wardrobe, looks, and style. She is a trendsetter. Her winter wardrobe is also drool-worthy.

