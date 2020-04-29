Suresh Raina has a SPECIAL PERSON in his life but she is not his wife; read on to know about her

MUMBAI: Suresh Raina and his pictures with his little lady are a treat to the eyes. He has yet again shared a picture with her and it is too cute for words. Well, his little lady is none other than his adorable daughter Gracia Raina.

The cricketer shared a picture wherein he can be seen spending quality time with his daughter. The picture has been clicked in such a way that little Gracia is looking like a super cute doll.

Suresh Raina can be seen combing his baby girl’s hair.

He called his daughter his little Rapunzel and revealed that Gracia is obsessed with her hair.

He captioned it as, “Champi time for my little Rapunzel @rainagracia

She is just so obsessed about her hair! ‍#headmassage.” The picture will make you go aww!

As soon as he shared the picture, fans as well as celebrities started showering love on the duo. Irfan Pathan commented, ‘Such a lovely picture’ while Shikhar Dhawan wrote, ‘Beautiful moment ’.

Legendary West Indies cricketer Brian Lara too left a beautiful comment on the picture. ‘Daddyhood!!!,’ read his comment.

On the other hand, fans made comments like ‘Beautiful’, ‘Fun Time’, ‘House Barber #ResponsableFather’, ‘Best pic in the whole world’, among others.

Witness the adorable moment of father and daughter right here:

What do you think about Suresh Raina and Gracia Raina’s picture? Hit the comment section.

Suresh Raina is married to Priyanka Raina. They also have a baby boy whom they have named Rio. Gracia was born in 2016 while they welcomed Rio this year.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.