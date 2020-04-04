Suresh Raina pens a lovely post for wife Priyanka Raina to mark their fifth wedding anniversary

MUMBAI: Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka Raina are one of the most adorable celebrity couples.

The two set major relationship goals for their fans and followers. They tied the knot on April 3, 2015. The couple is blessed with a daughter and a son. Their daughter is three while the baby boy was born on 23rd March this year.

Suresh and Priyanka completed five years of their married life. On their wedding anniversary, the cricketer penned down a lovely post for his better half.

Sharing an adorable picture wherein the couple and their daughter can be seen, the cricketer wrote, “Can’t believe it’s been 5 years already! Wishing you a very happy anniversary my love @priyankacraina , This year is even more special with four of us. It’s been a beautiful journey together with so many memories to cherish forever.”

Check out his post here:

Here’s wishing Suresh and Priyanka a very happy anniversary!