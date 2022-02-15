Surprise! Anupamaa's Ashish Mehrotra aka Paritosh Shah makes a special gift for the costar Muskaan Bamne aka Pakhi

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: Anupama: OMG! Paritosh’s ugly truth comes out and ruins Valentine’s Day

Anupamaa's Ashish Mehrotra aka Paritosh Shah makes a special painting gift for the costar Muskaan Bamne aka Pakhi's uncle. Apart from being an actor, he is also a very great skilled paint artist. Take a look at the video right away.

Check out the video:

Fans are surprised and are appreciating the multitalented actor. Moreover, they love how they both set sibling goals off-screen too.

Also read:Anupama: Sad! Baa calls Anupama and lashes at her, Anupama has another trick for Anuj

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com