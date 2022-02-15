News

Surprise! Anupamaa's Ashish Mehrotra aka Paritosh Shah makes a special gift for the costar Muskaan Bamne aka Pakhi

Fans are surprised and are appreciating the multitalented actor. Moreover, they love how they both set sibling goals off-screen too.

Shraddha Mestry's picture
By Shraddha Mestry
15 Feb 2022 08:08 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.  

Anupamaa's Ashish Mehrotra aka Paritosh Shah makes a special painting gift for the costar Muskaan Bamne aka Pakhi's uncle. Apart from being an actor, he is also a very great skilled paint artist. Take a look at the video right away.

Check out the video: 

Fans are surprised and are appreciating the multitalented actor. Moreover, they love how they both set sibling goals off-screen too. 

