SURPRISE GIFT! Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly finds a special gift under the Christmas tree on the sets

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on the television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: Aww ...Bapuji accepts Vanraj back as he supports Anupamaa relationship with Anuj in Star Plus' Anupamaa!

Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram and flaunts her favourite Gabbar (her doggo) who is sitting right under the Christmas tree on the sets of Anupamaa.

In the upcoming episode, Anuj is much happy where he gets some belongings of Malvika where it consists of some fairy lights, a photo frame of him and Malvika and diary and many more things. Anupamaa is much happy to see Anuj and Malvika's love. At the same time, Anuj shows an empty frame to Anupamaa where the latter finds herself in the same. Anupamaa questions Anuj over the same where he clicks his blushing dialogue, ‘Bol Du’, when Anupamaa says ‘Ha’. Anuj asks Anupamaa twice and he says later when Anupamaa understands Anuj's feelings.

Anupamaa decides to grant Anuj his wish with a surprise and adds their Christmas Photo and gifts him the same.

Rajan Shahi has been the name behind the blockbuster shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa on StarPlus where Anupamaa is on the top stall of TRPs and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hits the top 5 shows on television with its intriguing storyline and nail-biting storyline.

What do you have to say about it?

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Aneri Vajani to turn the BIGGEST VILLAIN in Anupamaa, the actress to play an antagonist for the first time

Are you all excited about the upcoming show?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com