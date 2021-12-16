SURPRISE: Shamita Shetty’s REAL AGE leaves the contestants SHOCKED in Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI: There have been innumerable instances in the Bigg Boss 15 house where Shamita Shetty has been teased, mocked and made fun off for her age.

She has kept her dignity and stood her ground firm while reacting to such derogatory remarks. In a recent instance, we saw the Bigg Boss 15 housemates Abhijeet Bichukale, Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh asking her age and Shamita Shetty without any hesitance spilled it out that she’s 42. This came as a shocker to the audience and the housemates who assumed her age to be around 35.

But Shamita Shetty being unapologetically raw stunned everyone with her honesty.

Well, there’s no denying that Shamita Shetty is known for carrying herself in the most elegant and delightful way possible but this time she definitely won the hearts of the audience by putting out honest and real opinions about herself.

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!

