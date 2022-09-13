SURPRISING! 10 actors who are no more a part of Zee TV's longest-running show Kumkum Bhagya and fans miss them to the core

Over the period of time, the show witnessed several leaps where new entries happened with many actors exiting the show.

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most popular and long-running shows on small screens. 

The show which starred Sriti Jha and Mugdha Chaphekar in the lead roles worked wonders on small screens ever since the beginning. 

Kumkum Bhagya then witnessed a leap and Krishna Kaul, Mugdha Chaphekar and Pooja Banerjee were introduced in the show. 

So, let's take a look at actors who exited Kumkum Bhagya till now:

1. Sriti Jha

She won hearts for her character Pragya in the show. Sriti was a part of Kumkum Bhagya for 7 years and made an exit last year.

2. Shabir Ahluwalia 

The actor became a household name for his character Abhi. His on-screen pairing with Sriti became a huge hit. With Sriti, Shabir too made an exit from the show last year. 

3. Pooja Banerjee

She played Rhea's character and aced it like a pro. However, after two years of her stint in the show, Pooja made an exit this year.

4. Shikha Singh

She played the role of Aliya in the drama series and was loved for it. Shikha had to quit the show for taking a maternity break. She made an exit in the year 2020.

5. Leena Jumani

She was a pivotal part of this show and after starring in it for several years, Leena made an exit. 

6. Zeeshan Khan

He played an important role in the drama series but later made an exit from the show. 

7. Arjit Taneja 

He was loved for his beautiful role and stellar performance in the show. However, after two years of his stint, Arjit made an exit. 

8. Vin Rana 

Vin had stepped in Arjit's shoes to play Purab's role. He starred in the show for 4 years and later quit.

9. Mrunal Thakur

She played Sriti's younger sister and was loved for her character. Mrunal was a part of the show for two years before she made an exit. 

10. Supriya Shukla 

She played a very important role as Sriti and Mrunal's mother in the show. Supriya was a part of the show for 4 years post which her role ended. 

Apart from these actors, Madhurima Tuli, Naina Singh, Kiran Bhargava, Mehul Kajaria, Samiksha Bhatnagar, Swati Anand, Anurag Sharma, Ankit Mohan, and many others who were a pivotal part of the show from the beginning made an exit with time. 

How much do you miss these characters? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

