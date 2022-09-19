SURPRISING! 5 actors who are no more seen in Anupamaa and the viewers dearly miss them

MUMBAI : Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts ever since its launch.

The show has managed to work wonders ever since the beginning and have kept them hooked to the screens.

Rupali Ganguly plays the titular role of Anupamaa and she has become a household name for her character.

Fans have always praised Rupali for her stellar performance.

Apart from Rupali, Rajan Shahi has roped in some of the finest actors to play pivotal roles.

Anupamaa is successfully running on small screens for two years and the viewers have seen several entries and exits from the show.

But there are many actors who are no more a part of the show for various reasons and the viewers dearly miss them.

Let's take a look:

1. Paras Kalnawat

The viewers dearly miss Paras after his sudden exit from Anupamaa. The actor portrayed the role of Samar Shah in the show. Paras was accused of choosing a show on rival channel without any prior notice to the makers which is why he was immediately terminated.

2. Anagha Bhosale

She played Paras Kalnawat's love interest Nandini in the show. Anagha was loved for her performance and she became a household name for the same. However, after being in the show for several months Anagha quit showbiz world and opted for spirituality.

3. Aneri Vajani

The actress had a great role to play in the show. She was seen as Anuj Kapadia's sister Malvika aka Mukku. Aneri's track looked promising but it ended abruptly which did not go well with the viewers and they dearly miss her in the show.

4. Rushad Rana

He had a prominent role to play in the show as he was connected to Kavya. Rushad had a great screen space in the initial months of the show but slowly, his track ended.

5. Alma Hussein

She recently entered the show in a very pivotal role. Alma plays the character of Sara Kapadia in the show. While the viewers thought that Alma's character will be extremely prominent, it's not the case. Her screen space is totally reduced and she is hardly seen in the show these days.

Apart from these actors, Paresh Bhatt, Mehul Nisar, Savita Prabhune, and Farukh Saeed among others are hardly seen in the show.

Who do you miss the most on the show? Tell us in the comments.

