SURPRISING! 6 comedians who bid adieu to The Kapil Sharma Show and fans want them to come back

MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one such comedy-reality show which has been everyone's favorite.

The show has witnessed several hit seasons.

A few months ago, Kapil Sharma and his team went for a seasonal break.

The ardent fans were eagerly waiting for the show to make a comeback soon.

And now, after waiting for several months, The Kapil Sharma Show is back once again.

The makers have dropped the first promo and the entertainment quotient is quite high this time as well.

While apart from Kapil, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarty, Archana Puran Singh, and Chandan Prabhakar are retained, a lot of new comedians and actors have joined the cast.

Comedian Srikant Maski, actress Srishty Rode, Sidharth Sagar, Gaurav Dubey, and Ishtiyak Khan have joined Kapil's team for this new season.

With every new season, we see new comedians joining the team and many leaving.

So far, many comedians have left the show due to various reasons.

Let's take a look:

1. Sunil Grover

The famous mid-air fight between Kapil and Sunil came as a huge shocker to the fans. Post that, Sunil left the show and never returned.

2. Upasana Singh

She played the popular character of Pinky Bua in the show. Upasana was very much part of the team for several years. However, she is no more seen in the show.

3. Ali Asgar

The talented actor was known for playing dadi's character in Kapil's show. Ali also bid adieu to the show after being with the team for a few years.

4. Krushna Abhishek

Krushna has been a major highlight of the show. His character Sapna became nationwide famous. But it came as a huge shocker for the fans when Krushna confirmed that he is not a part of TKSS' new season.

5. Bharti Singh

She was also a part of TKSS for a long time but this year, Bharti too won't be seen in the show.

6. Chandan Prabhakar

Chandan is one such character that has been constant in the show. But this time, he won't be a part of it. The actor-comedian revealed that he is taking a break from the show and there is no other reason behind him not being a part of this season.

How much are you going to miss these amazing comedians in the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show? Tell us in the comments.

