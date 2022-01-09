SURPRISING! 8 actors who made an exit from Zee TV's long-running show Kundali Bhagya leaving the fans disheartened



MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya is successfully running on small screens for almost 5 years now.

The show starred Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles.

They were fondly referred to as Preeta and Karan aka Preeran by their fans.

Shraddha and Dheeraj's on-screen pairing became a huge hit among the viewers.

We all know that Kundali Bhagya has lots of amazing actors who are playing pivotal roles.

The show is a spin-off of Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya which earlier starred Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead roles.

Kundali Bhagya witnessed several leaps in the past few years with new actors joining the cast and some actors also making an exit from the show.

So, let's take a look at the actors who are no more a part of Kundali Bhagya:

1. Dheeraj Dhoopar

The actor recently made an exit from the show after being a part of it for 5 years. Dheeraj will now be seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Sherdil Shergill opposite Surbhi Chandna.

2. Supriya Shukla

She played Preeta aka Shraddha Arya's mother in the show. The actress' role came to an end after several years.

3. Roma Arora

She was seen as Dheeraj's girlfriend in the show but is no more a part of the drama series.

4. Swati Kapoor

She played the negative role of Mahira in the show who was shown as Karan's love interest. Swati's character also came to an end after two years.

5. Geetanjali Mishra

She played Mahira aka Swati Kapoor's mother in the show. Geetanjali had a great track in the show but she is no more a part of it.

6. Ankit Gupta

The actor who is now seen in Udaariyaan played a pivotal role in the show for a year.

7. Rishika Nag

The actress played the role of Natasha Khurana in the show who was Sherlyn's fake cousin sister.

8. Mahira Sharma

The actress was also an integral part of the popular drama series and was seen as Karan's fiancée.

Well, these actors are no more a part of the show and we are sure that fans must be missing them a lot.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.





